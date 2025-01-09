WHO: No Unusual HMPV Outbreak in China

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that there are no unusual outbreak patterns of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, and the country’s healthcare system is not under strain. This announcement comes amidst concerns in India, where eight HMPV cases have been reported across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. A six-month-old girl in Mumbai recently tested positive, marking the third case in Maharashtra. Panic in India was fueled by unverified media showing crowded Chinese hospitals, reminiscent of the early COVID-19 days, but WHO clarified they are in regular contact with Chinese health officials and have not observed any alarming trends.

WHO stated that China’s current levels of respiratory infections, including HMPV, are within normal seasonal patterns, with hospital usage lower than the same period last year. There have been no emergency declarations or travel restrictions related to the virus. WHO emphasized that HMPV, first identified in 2001, is not new and is a common winter and spring virus that typically causes mild respiratory symptoms akin to a cold. It does not pose the same level of threat as COVID-19.

Addressing the public’s concerns, WHO’s Dr. Margaret Harris reassured that HMPV has long been part of the human population and does not warrant excessive alarm. She highlighted that the situation in China is stable, with no evidence of healthcare system overburdening. WHO continues to monitor the situation and advises against any travel or trade restrictions due to the virus, urging calm and adherence to factual information.