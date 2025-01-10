Amazon, Flipkart to rival Blinkit, Swiggy in India’s 2025 quick commerce race

India’s quick commerce sector is gearing up for a major transformation in 2025 as global retail giants Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart prepare to compete with local players like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart. Amazon is testing its service, “Tez,” in select Bengaluru neighborhoods, focusing on rapid delivery of everyday essentials through dark stores and third-party logistics. A company spokesperson confirmed the pilot aims to provide faster deliveries for frequently needed items, showcasing Amazon’s commitment to innovation in this fast-growing market.

Flipkart, through its “Minutes” service, is scaling aggressively, reportedly operating 150 dark stores this quarter and expanding its product offerings to include high-value items like electronics and medicines in Bengaluru. A Jefferies report highlights Flipkart’s competitive pricing and consistent availability of premium electronics, positioning it as a strong rival. The service is also entering new markets like Kolkata, aiming to establish itself as a key player alongside Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart.

Domestic competitors like Tata-owned BigBasket are also innovating, offering 15-minute delivery of fashion items through its integration with Tata Cliq. Analysts anticipate the entry of Amazon and Flipkart will intensify competition, potentially pressuring the profitability of existing players. However, brokerages remain optimistic about the sector’s growth, revising projections upwards due to the influx of global players and increased innovation driving the market forward.