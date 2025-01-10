Know signs of cheater in relationship

The researchers from the University of Denver surveyed 484 people in the age group of 18-35 years and were asked about the history of their relationship over a past period of five years. The questions revolved around whether they have ever cheated on their present or previous partner, whether they knew their partner has ever cheated in their previous relationship, etc. The study was published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior.

Had sex with someone else in their previous relationship:

Interestingly, 44 per cent participants admitted to cheating on their partner in their present relationship. The study concluded that those who had sex with someone else in their previous relationship were three times more likely to do it again in their next relationship. As the saying goes, ‘once a cheater, always a cheater.’

Those who had a bitter experience in the past:

The participants who had been cheated on by their partner in the previous relationship were four times more likely to suspect their present partner. Also, the partners who were dishonest in the previous relationship were less likely to suspect their present partner

How infidelity impacts an honest partner:

It seems those who got cheated on in the past were more likely to engage in an affair if they knew or suspected their previous partner of infidelity. The research mentioned that there was a “two to four fold increase in the likelihood of having an partner engage in infidelity if a person knew about or suspected infidelity from a past relationship partner.”