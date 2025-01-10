Know  Types Of Boundaries For Your Relationship

Human beings need relationships to survive. Being in a relationship is one of the most important needs of a human being. To build a healthy relationship need constant effort and care.

One needs to have a healthy relationship with our partner based on respect and trust where we and our partner can flourish together. And that can happen if we have healthy boundaries in place.

‘Boundaries that are permeable yet the partners have their individual spaces, so that they feel safe, are necessary,’ says Arouba Kabir, emotional and mental health professional, and founder, Enso Wellness.

Arouba Kabir recommends these 5 boundaries that are required in a relationship:

Physical boundaries: Just because you are in love does not mean can you be together 24*7. Give each other physical space as it is important for everyone to grow. Respect each other’s personal space and consent. We have to try communicating openly about the need and the discomfort.

Also Read: Know Why People Cheat in Relationships

Emotional boundaries: Partners may come from different upbringings, experiences, and backgrounds. ‘So the way we show, express, or feel things/emotions could be different. Respect each other’s feelings, privacy, and emotional space. Avoid belittling or disregarding each other’s emotions,’ said Arouba.

Sexual boundaries: It is crucial to have healthy and consensual sexual boundaries in a relationship. ‘Communication, consent, comfort, level, acceptance, and respecting sexual boundaries is essential to ensuring that all parties feel safe and can build deeper connection via intimacy,’ Arouba says.

Digital boundaries: ‘It is very important for us to establish guidelines for technology use within the relationship. At the same time, it is very important for us, not to go through each other’s personal digital spaces, even if the partner is comfortable with it,’ said Arouba.

Communication boundaries: Be ready to have uncomfortable communication too. ‘We can have communication about difficult topics, emotions, situations, which is important for all of us to learn. Listening actively, avoiding interrupting, or refraining from raising your voice during disagreements are some things we can begin with,’ Arouba mentioned.