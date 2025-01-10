Sharad Pawar lauds RSS ideology, urges NCP to adopt similar principles

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), praised the RSS for its steadfast commitment to its ideology and urged his party to build a similarly dedicated cadre. He emphasized the importance of aligning with the progressive ideals of figures like Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Dr. BR Ambedkar, and Yeshwantrao Chavan. Speaking at a meeting in south Mumbai, Pawar highlighted the RSS’s strong organizational base and stressed that the NCP should cultivate a cadre equally loyal to its foundational values.

Reflecting on the party’s recent electoral losses, Pawar admitted complacency after their success in the Lok Sabha elections, contrasting it with the ruling BJP-led alliance’s swift corrective measures. The NCP-SP secured only 10 of the nearly 90 seats contested in the November assembly elections, a stark decline from their performance in the general elections. Pawar acknowledged a failure to effectively communicate the party’s contributions to the OBC community, a critical vote bank, and called for bridging caste divides, especially in Marathwada, which has seen tensions over the Maratha quota movement and caste-related violence.

Pawar announced plans to restructure the party, including reserving 50% of tickets for new candidates in the upcoming local body elections. He emphasized the importance of grassroots engagement and social engineering to address regional challenges and foster inclusivity. As a key member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition alliance, the NCP (SP) aims to strengthen its foundation and recalibrate its strategies to better connect with voters across Maharashtra.