Assam reports first HMPV case of the season in 10-month-old

A 10-month-old child in Assam has been diagnosed with human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection, marking the first confirmed case of the virus in the state this season, officials announced. The child, admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh with cold-related symptoms, is currently stable. The infection was identified through routine testing by the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre in Lahowal, Dibrugarh.

AMCH Superintendent Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan explained that testing for influenza and related viruses is a standard protocol, and the HMPV diagnosis came as part of these procedures. He reassured that HMPV is a common respiratory virus and typically not a cause for alarm. Similarly, Senior Scientist Dr. Biswajit Borkakoty from ICMR-RMRC noted that HMPV cases are detected every year in Dibrugarh, with 110 cases identified since 2014, and emphasized the mild nature of most infections.

HMPV primarily affects people of all ages during winter and early spring, often causing mild respiratory illnesses. While most patients recover without complications, health officials continue to monitor such cases closely to ensure timely treatment and public awareness.