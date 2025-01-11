Know how to overcome Roommate Syndrome

Roommate Syndrome, also known as the Roommate Phase is a stage in a romantic relationship. At this stage, partners become more like roommates than intimate companions. It happens as a disconnection between partners on an emotional and physical level.It is characterised by a lack of intimacy, communication, and shared experiences.

Signs of Roommate Syndrome:

Lack of regular communication and sharing of daily updates.

Living together as flatmates or roommates instead of as a couple.

A lack of care and emotional connection towards each other.

Loss of interest and emotional disconnection.

Absence of sexual or physical connection.

Spending more time with separate sets of friends rather than with each other.

Acceptance or awareness of partners seeing other people outside the relationship.

Ways to overcome this:

1. Talk to your partner about what they expect from the relationship. Talk to then, if at all, they want to continue the relationship or not.

2. Try to discuss your problems and strive to find a solution together. This could help reinvigorate the relationship.

3. Try to adjust with each other. It may take some time but it will help you build a good relationship with your partner.

4. Both should separate or part their ways if neither wishes to continue the relationship or the marriage, as the case may be.