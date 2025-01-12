NTA Exams Likely to Adopt UPSC-Style Security

The government is considering implementing the UPSC model for conducting all entrance exams to higher education institutions (HEIs) to enhance security and eliminate issues of cheating and mismanagement. According to sources, the Union Education Ministry plans to involve state and district administrations in managing these exams, which will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This model, inspired by the rigorous security protocols of UPSC exams, aims to ensure smoother operations and greater integrity during exams like CUET-UG, CUET-PG, JEE-MAINS, and NEET-UG.

Under the proposed system, district collectors and superintendents of police will be directly involved in securing exam centres, mirroring the structure of UPSC exams. This approach is expected to enhance the security and credibility of entrance exams while also fostering a sense of ownership among state administrations. The shift is particularly significant after allegations of cheating and mismanagement marred last year’s NEET-UG exam, prompting the government to explore comprehensive reforms.

The idea to adopt the UPSC model emerged from recommendations by a committee led by former ISRO Chairman Dr. K Radhakrishnan. The committee was tasked with suggesting improvements to exam security and operations in response to the NEET-UG controversy. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently confirmed that the NTA will focus exclusively on conducting entrance exams, emphasizing the need for an error-free system to maintain fairness and trust in the process.