First Rainfall of 2025 to Hit THESE Karnataka Districts

The Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in several districts of Karnataka on January 13 and 14, particularly in the southern interior region. This weather activity is linked to a cyclone forming over the eastern coast of Sri Lanka and the southwestern Bay of Bengal, which is expected to influence the state’s weather patterns.

Districts such as Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru City, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Chikkaballapur, Chamarajanagar, and Ramanagara are likely to receive rainfall. In contrast, areas in Coastal Karnataka, North Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka are expected to remain dry. Foggy conditions have been predicted for districts like Vijayapura, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Belagavi, and Ballari, as well as isolated parts of Bengaluru City.

Residents are advised to stay prepared for these changes as Karnataka experiences its first rainfall of 2025, which is expected to bring a refreshing coolness to affected regions. The State Meteorological Department will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates.