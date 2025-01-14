Five Train Coaches Derail in Tamil Nadu; Passengers Evacuated Safely

Five coaches of a passenger train traveling from Villupuram to Puducherry derailed near Villupuram railway station in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday morning. The train, which had just departed, came to a halt after a loud noise was heard, preventing a major accident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and all passengers were evacuated safely from the train.

Railway staff and engineers quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and begin restoration efforts. The route was cleared for other trains, and work is currently underway to repair the derailed coaches.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, with the Villupuram Railway Police conducting a detailed inquiry. It remains to be determined whether the derailment was caused by a technical fault or an act of sabotage.