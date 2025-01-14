Melatonin not a cure-all for sleep disorders: Experts

Melatonin supplements have gained popularity as a quick fix for sleep issues, but health experts caution against their long-term or unsupervised use. Commonly available in forms like gummies, pills, and liquids, these supplements are most effective for temporary sleep disruptions, such as jet lag or irregular work shifts. Experts warn that extended use can cause side effects like grogginess and nausea and emphasize that melatonin is not a sedative but a physiological aid that supports the brain in restoring healthy sleep patterns.

For individuals with underlying conditions like anxiety or depression, melatonin supplements are often ineffective. Dr. Neetu Jain, a sleep specialist, highlights that such cases require psychiatric consultation and therapies like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to address the root causes of sleep problems. Dr. Sanjay Saxena of Max Hospitals recommends CBT as the primary treatment for sleep issues, as it helps patients reframe negative thought patterns and develop healthier sleep habits before resorting to medications.

Experts also stress the importance of good sleep hygiene, which includes avoiding stimulating activities or screen time in the evening, reducing caffeine intake, and engaging in relaxing routines before bed. For persistent sleep problems, consulting a doctor or sleep specialist is essential to identify and treat the underlying causes. While melatonin can be helpful in specific situations, it should not be seen as a universal remedy for sleep disorders.