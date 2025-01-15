Dense fog disrupts visibility in Delhi-NCR; flights and trains delayed

Delhi and surrounding areas were shrouded in dense fog on Wednesday as the cold wave tightened its grip on northern India. The temperature in the national capital dropped to 7°C at 5:30 am, while visibility plummeted to zero in parts of Delhi-NCR, severely disrupting transportation.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport reported visibility of just 100 meters at 6 am, affecting flight operations. Flights not equipped with CAT III systems, which enable safe landings in low-visibility conditions, were particularly impacted. Passengers were urged to stay updated on their flight schedules by contacting their respective airlines, as the airport expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

Train services were also disrupted due to the thick fog, compounding travel challenges for commuters. Authorities have advised caution, especially for those traveling early in the morning or late at night, when fog and cold conditions are most intense.