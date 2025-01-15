Indian Army unveils robotic mules at Army Day Parade, highlighting tech-driven future

The Indian Army showcased its robotic mules during the 77th Army Day parade in Pune, highlighting their advanced capabilities in reconnaissance and perimeter security. These unmanned ground vehicles, set to feature in the Republic Day parade, are part of the Army’s effort to enhance logistics and surveillance, especially in challenging high-altitude regions. The Army inducted 100 robotic mules last year as part of its technological advancement strategy, especially after the 2020 border standoff with China, which led to a focus on improving operational readiness.

The robotic mules are designed to replace traditional pack mules, equipped with the ability to navigate steep slopes, stairs, and extreme weather conditions ranging from -40°C to +55°C. These unmanned vehicles are part of emergency procurements and are expected to carry payloads, including weapon systems, and are capable of crossing obstacles such as water and rivers. The mules also feature infrared and electro-optic systems to recognize objects and transmit information, allowing commanders to respond to threats effectively without risking human lives.

The Indian Army’s goal is to reduce its reliance on animal transport by 50-60% by 2030, making technological tools like these robotic mules crucial to its future operations. With a payload capacity of 15 kg, including cameras for 3D mapping, the mules enhance both logistical and security capabilities. Meanwhile, China’s People’s Liberation Army has already incorporated robotic dogs into its operational framework, indicating the growing global trend of integrating robotics into military operations.