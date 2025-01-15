Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second consecutive session

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended in positive territory for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex added 224.45 points, or 0.29 per cent, to settle at 76,724.08. The NSE Nifty50 settled in the green at 23,213.20, with gains of 37.15 points, or 0.16 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE , were 2,162 against 1,747 stocks that declined, and 121 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,030. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 83, and those that hit a 52-week low was 93. A total of 241 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 242 in the lower circuit.

27 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended higher. Top gainers were Trent, NTPC, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Maruti Suzuki. Top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Shriram Finance.

Meanwhile, the fear index, which gauges volatility in the markets, ended 1.37 per cent higher at 15.26 points. Among the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 ended with gains of 0.41 per cent and 0.56 per cent, respectively. Sectoral markets ended on a mixed note on Wednesday, with Nifty IT and Realty indices leading the gains of up to 1.39 per cent, while Nifty Auto, FMCG, Media, and Healthcare indices were among those that ended lower, with losses extending up to 1.78 per cent.