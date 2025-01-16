76th Republic Day: IAF to Display 40 Aircraft, Agniveers Debut in Band

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will deploy 40 aircraft, including 22 fighter jets, during the 76th Republic Day parade over Kartavya Path in Delhi on January 26. The aircraft, such as Rafales, Sukhoi-30MKIs, and Jaguars, will perform 12 formations, thrilling the audience with aerial displays. Wing Commander Jaideep Singh, IAF PRO, shared that the parade will feature fighters, transport aircraft, helicopters, a marching contingent of 144 personnel, and a band contingent with 72 members, including 22 Agniveers participating for the first time.

Last year, a few Agniveers were part of the marching contingent, but this marks their debut in the band. Major aircraft participating include Mig-29s, Jaguars, Rafales, and Su-30MKIs, while the C-17 transport aircraft will appear in the Netra formation. Additionally, three Dornier aircraft from the Indian Coast Guard will take part in the Rakshak formation.

For the first time, a tri-service tableau will be displayed during the parade, replacing separate tableaux from the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Meanwhile, 15 tableaux from various states and union territories, including Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, and West Bengal, have been selected to participate.