Southern Railway to operate special one-way MEMU Express trains connecting these cities: Details

Chennai: Southern Railway has announced the operation of special one-way MEMU Express trains between Madurai and Chennai Egmore. The special train was announced due to huge rush of passengers during Pongal.

Train details:

Train No. 06061 Chennai Egmore – Madurai:

Departure: 10:45 hrs on 18th January 2025 (Saturday)

Arrival: 19:15 hrs on 18th January 2025

Route: Chennai Egmore ? Tambaram ? Chengalpattu ? Melmaruvathur ? Tindivanam ? Villupuram ? Vriddhachalam ? Ariyalur ? Srirangam ? Tiruchchirappalli ? Manaparai ? Dindigul ? Kodaikanal Road ? Madurai

Train No. 06062 Madurai – Chennai Egmore:

Departure: 16:00 hrs on 19th January 2025 (Sunday)

Arrival: 00:45 hrs on 20th January 2025

Route: Madurai ? Kodaikanal Road ? Dindigul ? Manaparai ? Tiruchchirappalli ? Srirangam ? Ariyalur ? Vriddhachalam ? Villupuram ? Tindivanam ? Melmaruvathur ? Chengalpattu ? Tambaram ? Chennai Egmore

These special trains will be unreserved, operating with 8-car MEMU coaches. The trains will make important stops at major stations such as Tambaram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram.