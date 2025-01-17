NEET-UG to Be Conducted in Single Shift, Pen-and-Paper Mode: NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Thursday that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2025 will be held in a pen-and-paper (OMR) format on a single day and in a single shift. This decision was made after consultations between the Union education and health ministries, putting to rest earlier speculations that the exam might transition to an online format due to past controversies.

NEET-UG will serve as a unified entrance test for undergraduate admissions in various medical disciplines, including Ayurveda (BAMS), Unani (BUMS), and Siddha (BSMS) courses under the Indian System of Medicine. Additionally, it will cover admissions to the BHMS course under the National Commission for Homeopathy. The NTA emphasized that the exam will remain the gateway for medical education across these fields.

For 2025, Military Nursing Service aspirants seeking admission to BSc Nursing courses at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals will also need to qualify for NEET-UG. The scores will be used to shortlist candidates for the four-year program. While the exam format has been confirmed, the official date for NEET-UG 2025 is yet to be announced.