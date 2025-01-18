Canada deported 2,000 Indian nationals in 2024: Report

In 2024, Canada deported a record 1,932 Indian nationals, marking a sharp increase of over 50% from the 1,129 deported in 2023, according to data from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). Indian nationals accounted for 11.5% of all deportations last year, up from 7.5% in 2023, and significantly higher than the 625 recorded in 2019. Overall, CBSA carried out 16,781 deportations in 2024, a rise from 15,124 in 2023, with Mexican nationals forming the largest group, numbering 3,579.

CBSA spokesperson Jacqueline Roby highlighted that timely deportations are critical to maintaining the integrity of Canada’s immigration system. She noted that cases involving security risks, organized crime, human rights violations, and criminal activity are prioritized for removal. Deportations are only enforced after all legal avenues have been exhausted, following a risk-management process to ensure fairness. The removals are mandated under Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA).

While deported individuals are not barred from reapplying to return to Canada, this process is set to become more expensive starting April 2025. Costs for re-entry applications will increase significantly, with escorted deportations charged at CAD 12,800 ($8,833) and unescorted removals at CAD 3,800 ($2,622). Those deported are responsible for their travel expenses, but if they cannot pay, CBSA covers the cost, later recovering it from those reapplying. On average, Canada recovers about CAD 497,100 ($343,052) annually in removal costs.