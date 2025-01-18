Saif Ali Khan to Be Discharged in 2-3 Days, Recovering Well

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence, is recovering well and is expected to be discharged from Lilavati Hospital within two to three days. The 54-year-old actor sustained multiple stab wounds, including injuries to his neck, spine, and hands, during the brutal robbery attempt early Thursday morning. Emergency surgery was performed to address the injuries, and doctors have reported significant progress in his recovery. He has been shifted out of the ICU, is walking, and has resumed a normal diet.

According to Dr. Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, the most serious injury was to Khan’s spine, where a sharp object had to be removed, and the area was repaired. “He is doing excellently well, as per expectations. We are observing his progress and have advised bed rest. If all goes well, he will be discharged in two to three days,” Dr. Dange stated. The medical team has been closely monitoring his recovery and noted that Khan is regaining strength steadily.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have intensified efforts to locate the attacker, forming over 30 teams to track the suspect. The intruder managed to infiltrate Khan’s 12th-floor apartment in the Satguru Sharan building during the robbery attempt. The incident has prompted heightened security measures in the area as investigations continue.