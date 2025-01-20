Army soldier martyred in encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: An Indian Army soldier martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore area. According to the report, the soldier sustained injuries during an exchange of fire with terrorists hiding in Zaloora Gujjarpati in the Sopore police district. Despite efforts to evacuate him from the scene, the soldier succumbed to his injuries. The killed soldier is identified as Pangala Kartheek.

‘On 19 Jan 25, based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Cordon & Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice at Gujjarpatti, Sopore, Baramulla. All Ranks of the Chinar Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart Swr Pangala Kartheek, who laid down his life in the line of duty,’ Indian Army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

Further details are awaited.