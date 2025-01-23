Easy steps to activate credit card on UPI app

Mumbai: RBI had approved UPI payment through credit lines in June 2022. Currently, 22 banks live on RuPay credit card on UPI. These include Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

And in order to use this, you can link your RuPay credit card on any of the UPI apps which include BHIM, PhonePe, GPay, PayZapp, GoKIWI, Slice, Paytm, MobiKwik, BHIM PNB, Canara Ai1, Groww, Cred, ICICIiMobile, Navi, Sriram Finance, FreeCharge and Amazon Pay, among others.

Also Read: IndiGo announces new domestic flight service connecting these states: Details

How to activate it:

1. First of all, you need to download the BHIM app from Playstore.

2. Now you can complete the registration and select a credit card as an option.

3. Choose the issuing bank name from the drop down.

4. Based on the mobile number update with your bank, a masked credit card will show on the screen.

5. Now you can select the card which you want to link and confirm.

6. Now you can proceed to generate UPI PIN.

7. Later, you can change your UPI PIN of your credit card by selecting ‘change UPI PIN’ from the dropdown menu.