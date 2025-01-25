Army introduces new battlefield surveillance system ‘Sanjay’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday flagged off ‘Sanjay,’ a new battlefield surveillance system (BSS) set to be inducted into the Indian Army by October this year. The automated system integrates data from ground and aerial sensors, processes it to ensure accuracy, and consolidates it into a unified battlefield picture through a secured army data and satellite communication network. The system will be deployed across operational brigades, divisions, and corps in three phases between March and October, as part of the Ministry of Defence’s ‘Year of Reforms.’

Equipped with advanced sensors and cutting-edge analytics, ‘Sanjay’ is designed to enhance battlefield transparency by providing real-time surveillance data to Command and Army Headquarters. It will serve as a force multiplier in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) by offering precise monitoring of land borders, preventing intrusions, and improving situational assessment. The system’s centralized web application will support decision-making at various levels of command, helping commanders operate effectively in both conventional and sub-conventional scenarios.

Developed indigenously by the Indian Army in collaboration with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), the system marks a significant step towards achieving self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It builds on the Indian Army’s focus on technology absorption, providing commanders with a network-centric approach to battlefield management. By delivering real-time feeds to a central hub, ‘Sanjay’ will empower commanders to analyze, decide, and respond swiftly to emerging threats, ensuring improved operational efficiency and security.