Army, terrorists exchange fire in J&K’s Kathua; search operation ongoing

In the early hours of Saturday, Army troops engaged in a gunfight with terrorists in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. Officials reported that the confrontation began around 1:20 am when an alert sentry at a temporary Army camp in Batod panchayat spotted suspicious movement and opened fire. In response, the suspected terrorists retaliated, leading to an exchange of fire that lasted nearly 30 minutes.

Following the brief encounter, the terrorists, estimated to be three in number, managed to escape into the dense forest nearby. Fortunately, no casualties were reported on either side during the exchange of gunfire.

Currently, Army personnel have launched a massive cordon-and-search operation to locate the fleeing terrorists. Security forces are combing the area, and further updates on the situation are awaited.