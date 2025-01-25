CBSE issues guidelines for 10th, and 12th board exams: List of prohibited items and dress code

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting Class 10 and 12 board examinations from February 15, 2025. Around 44 lakh students will appear for the exam in 204 subjects. Ahead of the exam CBSE has released a set of guidelines about the list of items that are prohibited in the exam hall and items that are allowed in the hall.Students will be subjected to extensive and compulsory physical frisking before entering the examination centre.

CBSE board exam 2025: Allowed, banned items and dress code

List of permitted items

Admit card and school identity card (for regular students)

Admit card and any government-issued photo identity proof (for private students)

Stationery items: Transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser.

Analogue watch, transparent water bottle.

Metro card, bus pass, money

Also Read: Foreign exchange reserves of India decline for seventh consecutive week

List of banned items

Stationery items: Textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, calculator, pen drive, log table (will be provided by centres), electronic pen, scanner, etc. Students with Dyscalculia are permitted to use calculators provided by the exam centre.

Communication device: Mobile phone, Bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, smart watch, camera, etc.

Other items: Wallet, goggles, handbags, pouches, etc.

Any eatable item (opened or packed) except for diabetic students.

Any other items which could be used for unfair means.

Dress code

For regular studenets: School uniform

For private students – Light clothes.