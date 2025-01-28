Bengaluru Metro’s RV Road-Bommasandra Yellow Line delayed until March

Bengaluru Metro commuters face yet another setback as the launch of the Yellow Line connecting RV Road and Bommasandra has been delayed until March. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) cited a shortage of metro coaches as the reason for the postponement. Despite the 18-kilometer stretch being ready for operation for six months, the line remains inactive due to the unavailability of sufficient coaches for driverless metro services.

Originally scheduled to open in January, the delay stems from procurement issues with the Chinese company contracted to supply the coaches. While the company has delivered only one coach so far, it has assured BMRCL that the remaining units will be supplied by March. This delay has forced authorities to push back the inauguration, leaving passengers disappointed as they continue to rely on alternative modes of transportation.

The delay is a major letdown for thousands of daily commuters who had anticipated faster and more efficient travel on the Yellow Line. This metro route was expected to significantly reduce travel time and alleviate traffic congestion in the city. BMRCL officials have assured that operations will commence promptly once the additional coaches are delivered, offering hope for a smoother commute in the near future.