Know how to schedule messages on Instagram

Mumbai: Instagram has become a major social media platform. The app owned by Meta offers various features to enhance communication, including scheduling direct messages (DMs). This feature lets you plan messages, ensuring timely delivery even when you’re unavailable.

The Schedule Direct Messages feature on Instagram allows users to compose a message and set a specific time for its delivery. This feature supports only text-based messages as of now. Media such as photos, videos and GIFs must still be sent manually.

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Open the Instagram App on your mobile device.

Ensure you’re logged into the account from which you want to schedule the message.

Tap the paper airplane icon (or “Messages” icon) in the top-right corner of your home feed to open your Direct Messages inbox.

Select a Conversation or start a new one by tapping the “New Message” button.

Type the text message you wish to send in the input box.

Press and hold the Send button (represented by a paper airplane icon).

A scheduling menu will appear.

Select the desired date and time for the message to be sent.

Tap Confirm to finalise your scheduled message.

Once scheduled, you’ll see a notification in the conversation (e.g., “1 scheduled message”). This confirms that the message is queued for delivery at the specified time.

If you’ve scheduled a message and need to cancel or modify it, Instagram provides an option to manage scheduled messages. Follow these steps:

Open your direct messages.

Go to the chat where the message is scheduled.

Tap the notification showing the number of scheduled messages (e.g., “1 scheduled message”).

This will display the message(s) queued for that conversation.

Press and hold the message you want to delete.

Tap Delete or Cancel Send to remove it from the queue.

Once deleted, the scheduled message will not be sent at the designated time. This ensures you have control over all planned communications.