Emirate in UAE announces new restrictions on heavy vehicles during peak hours

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility has enforced new restrictions on heavy vehicles during peak hours. Under the updated guidelines, heavy vehicles—including freight trucks, tankers, and construction equipment—will be banned from the roads during peak traffic times.

From Monday to Thursday, the restrictions will be in place from 6.30am to 9am, and again from 3pm to 7pm. On Fridays, the ban will apply to the same morning hours, with an additional restriction in the afternoon from 11am to 1pm.

The restrictions were announced to improve traffic flow and safety in the city, as part of an ongoing effort to address the growing volume of vehicles in the capital. Abu Dhabi Mobility noted that it is working closely with the Abu Dhabi Police to ensure that heavy vehicle owners adhere to the updated timings.

Earlier, the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) in Dubai is also tightening restrictions on truck movement. Beginning January 1, trucks are banned from the Emirates Road during evening rush hours between 5.30pm and 8pm.

Sharjah, too, has implemented similar measures. Starting January 1, trucks are prohibited from using the Emirates Transit Road during peak evening hours from 5:30pm to 8pm, specifically along the section between the Sharjah entrance and Intersection No. 7.