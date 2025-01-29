ISRO achieves 100th launch milestone, GSLV-F15 deploys NVS-02 satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the GSLV-F15 mission carrying the NVS-02 satellite at 6:23 AM from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This marks ISRO’s 100th launch from India’s spaceport. GSLV-F15 is the 17th flight of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and the 11th mission featuring an indigenous Cryogenic stage. The launch vehicle’s payload fairing is a metallic version with a 3.4-meter diameter. ISRO stated that the rocket would place the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, contributing to India’s regional navigation capabilities.

The launch was witnessed by students from across India, who expressed their excitement about the opportunity. Teerth from Gujarat highlighted the economic benefits of ISRO launching satellites for foreign countries, while Avinash from Bihar shared his enthusiasm for witnessing a launch for the first time after four years of attempts. Their presence underscored growing public interest in India’s space program and its achievements.

According to Nilesh Desai, Director of the Space Applications Centre (SAC)/ISRO, the launch enhances India’s Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) by increasing the number of operational satellites from four to five, improving positioning accuracy. The IRNSS, also known as Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), will eventually consist of seven satellites. NavIC provides both Standard Positioning Service (SPS) for general users and a Restricted Service (RS) for specialized applications, ensuring accuracy within 20 meters and timing precision better than 40 nanoseconds over its coverage area, which extends 1,500 km beyond India’s landmass.