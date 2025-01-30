Ayodhya witnesses record 50 lakh devotees in 72 hours on Mauni Amavasya

Ayodhya witnessed an unprecedented surge of devotees on the sacred occasion of Mauni Amavasya, with over 50 lakh pilgrims arriving in the past 72 hours. The day began with devotees observing silence as they took a holy dip in the Saryu River, later breaking into chants of “Shri Ram,” filling the air with spiritual fervor. Worshippers flocked to Ram Mandir and Hanumangarhi, forming long queues that extended late into the night. Anticipating this massive influx, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure seamless crowd management, with meticulous arrangements in place for smooth darshan and puja. With pilgrims from Mahakumbh in Prayagraj now heading toward Ayodhya, the city is expected to see continued high footfall until Vasant Panchami.

The rising number of visitors has significantly boosted local businesses, from ‘prasad’ vendors to hoteliers, as demand for food, lodging, and religious offerings surges. To accommodate the growing crowd, authorities have expanded lodging facilities, making arrangements for 30,000 devotees. Meanwhile, strict security and health measures have been enforced, with heavy police deployment and traffic diversions to prevent congestion. The Health Department is on high alert, with doctors’ leaves canceled and 13 temporary health camps set up until February 26 to provide emergency medical aid. Senior officials, including ADG Zone Lucknow SB Shirodkar and Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, have been actively overseeing crowd control and infrastructure management to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims.

Additionally, Nepal MP Binita Kathayat, after her visit to Mahakumbh and Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath for the well-organized arrangements. She expressed her appreciation for the cultural and spiritual grandeur of the event and announced plans to meet CM Yogi in Lucknow to discuss strengthening Nepal-India relations, particularly with Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, district officials, working under CM Yogi’s directives, continue to monitor the situation around the clock, conducting inspections well into the night to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees.