Authority in UAE hikes taxi fares: Details

Dubai: The Road Transport authority in Ajman has hiked the taxio fares in Emirate. Taxi fares in Ajman will increase in February. The decision was taken following a rise in fuel prices for February.

After two months of unchanged rates, the fare will increase to Dh1.77 per kilometre, up from Dh1.74 in December and January. Ajman adjusts its taxi fares in line with fuel prices, which are set every month.

In February, motorists in the UAE will have to pay more for fuel, with a full tank costing about Dh6 to Dh9 higher than last month.

Here are the rates for February:

Super 98: Dh2.74 per litre

Special 95: Dh2.63 per litre

E-Plus 91: Dh2.55 per litre

Diesel: Dh2.82 per litre