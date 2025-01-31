Ayodhya sees 65 lakh devotees in 4 days, paramilitary deployed

Following the Mauni Amavasya holy dip in Prayagraj, a massive wave of devotees began arriving in Ayodhya, with an estimated 65 lakh pilgrims reaching the city within 96 hours. The influx, which started on Wednesday evening, continued non-stop, filling the streets with chants of “Jai Shri Ram.” Senior officials personally oversaw the arrangements overnight to manage the overwhelming crowd. Ritual bathing in the Saryu River commenced at 4 AM, followed by visits to Hanumangarhi and the Ram Temple, leading to long queues stretching late into the night. To accommodate the surge, temple authorities extended darshan hours to 18 hours daily, with nearly three lakh devotees visiting major religious sites each day.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath closely monitored the situation, directing officials to ensure smooth crowd management. Police personnel at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex assisted devotees by providing water, while medical camps were set up inside temple premises. Volunteers from the Ram Mandir Trust were also deployed to help pilgrims. Authorities coordinated with railway officials and police checkpoints to assess and regulate the influx of devotees, implementing holding areas along key routes from Gonda, Ambedkarnagar, Sultanpur, and Lucknow. Special trains from Mahakumbh continued bringing thousands of pilgrims daily, with local authorities urging them to utilize nearby shelters for comfortable accommodation.

Security has been significantly reinforced, with paramilitary forces, civil police, and PAC personnel ensuring order and safety. High-ranking officials, including ADG Zone Lucknow S.B. Shirodkar, IG Praveen Kumar, and Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, personally supervised arrangements. SP Security Balramchari managed security operations at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, ensuring darshan protocols were strictly followed. Additional security inspections were conducted by senior officials, who engaged with devotees and reviewed crowd management strategies. With meticulous planning and unwavering faith, Ayodhya continues to host an unparalleled spiritual gathering, reaffirming its significance as a center of devotion and cultural heritage.