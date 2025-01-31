Things one should not avoid in a long-term relationship

A long-term relationship requires seamless communication, unwavering trust and effort, understanding, and mutual respect from both partners. Whether you’re in a marital or romantic relationship, tolerating the wrongs of your partner can have serious negative impacts on your mental and emotional well-being.

Here are some points that one should never tolerate in a long-term relationship:

Emotional or physical abuse: Abuse in any form—emotional, physical, or psychological—is completely unacceptable. Emotional abuse includes manipulation, constant criticism, gaslighting, threats, or intimidation, while physical abuse may involve any form of harm or violence. Both types of abuse can have severe impacts on your mental and physical health and should never be tolerated. It is advised to distance yourself from such relationships immediately.

Controlling Behaviour: In a relationship, your partner can control you in various ways, from dominating your actions and decisions to isolating you from friends and family. Your partner can also monitor your activities or invade your privacy by checking your phone and make major decisions without consulting you.

Lack of support: A supportive partner listens, validates, and supports your dreams, goals, and emotional well-being. But if your partner fails to make you feel valued, it is advised to avoid such a person

Also Read: Ureteral stones: Know causes, symptoms, treatment, and precautions

Lack of communication: Communication is a key pillar of a healthy relationship. If your partner seems absent, they’re not listening to you while you’re speaking, or they don’t respond to your calls or messages, this is a sign that they are disconnected or distracted. Lack of communication can build misunderstandings and unresolved issues, leading to frustration and distance.

Disrespect: For a healthy relationship, setting boundaries is crucial, and violating them shows a lack of respect. Whether your partner is passing negative remarks about your appearance, abilities, or choices; pressuring you into actions you’re uncomfortable with; or ignoring your requests for space or alone time, disrespecting boundaries can create feelings of vulnerability and resentment. Continuous disrespect can wear down your self-esteem and create a toxic environment; hence, get out of the relationship and away from the person who constantly criticises you.