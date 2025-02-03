Jaya Bachchan sparks row, claims Kumbh water most contaminated due to bodies in river

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has sparked controversy by accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of failing to address water contamination at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. She alleged that bodies were being dumped into the river, worsening pollution levels. Her remarks have drawn widespread reactions, with critics questioning the claims and the state’s handling of the crisis.

Speaking after a Rajya Sabha discussion on Jal Shakti, Bachchan lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government, particularly over the recent stampede at the Kumbh that claimed 30 lives and injured over 60. She accused authorities of ignoring safety concerns and prioritizing VIPs over ordinary pilgrims. She also cast doubt on official attendance figures, calling them exaggerated and misleading.

The opposition in the Lok Sabha has also demanded accountability, with Congress MPs urging a discussion on the tragedy and a list of victims. However, Speaker Om Birla maintained that the President had already addressed the matter, stating that discussions could take place during the designated debate. The controversy has further fueled political tensions ahead of the Mahakumbh 2025.