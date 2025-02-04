Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Draw: Keralite wins Dh25 million

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat won Dh25 million grand prize in the latest draw of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi. Ashik Patinharath from Kerala, working as a security guard in Sharjah won the fortune. The 38-year-old lives alone in the UAE while his family remains in India, he has been purchasing tickets solo for the past 10 years.

UAE citizen Mohamed AlZarooni won l BMW M440i. The 39-year-old Emirati IT Manager first heard about Big Ticket from a friend and decided to give it a shot just five months ago.

In February, one lucky ticket holder will walk away with a staggering Dh20 million grand prize. In addition to the grand prize, Big Ticket customers have the opportunity to win Dh250,000 in weekly e-draws. Every week, two lucky winners will be selected.

The Big Win Contest—an exhilarating spin-the-wheel game is back. Customers who purchase two or more cash tickets in one transaction between February 1 to 23 will have the chance to be selected to attend the live draw on March 3 and win guaranteed cash prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000. The names of the four confirmed participants will be revealed on the Big Ticket website on March 1.

February’s promotion includes two spectacular dream car draws. The Maserati Grecale draw will take place on April 3, while the Range Rover Velar draw is scheduled for March 3. Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.