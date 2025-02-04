BMRCL Conducts Fresh Land Survey for Double-Decker Flyover on Orange Line

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has initiated a re-survey to acquire additional land for constructing a double-decker flyover along Phase 3 of the Orange Line. This phase will cover two corridors—one from JP Nagar Phase 4 to Kempapura and another from Hosahalli to Kadbagare. The revised land survey is necessary to accommodate the newly planned infrastructure changes.

Initially, the detailed project report (DPR) for Phase 3 did not include the double-decker flyover design. However, following the model used on the Electronic City route, BMRCL decided to incorporate the structure into future metro expansions. The design will feature a road running beneath the metro line in specific sections where feasible. Since this change requires additional land, authorities are reassessing previous acquisition plans.

In the first phase of the corridor, BMRCL had earmarked 37,703 square meters for land acquisition. With the adoption of the double-decker flyover, this survey is being updated to account for the increased space requirement. Officials are currently focusing on Corridor 1, covering JP Nagar Phase 4 to Kempapura and extending to Mysore Road. Once this assessment is completed, the survey will proceed for Corridor 2 to ensure seamless progress on the project.