Boult introduces new smartwatch in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Boult Drift Max smartwatch has been launched in India. The new Boult Drift Max is priced at Rs. 1,099 in India for the silicon strap variant. The steel strap version is priced at Rs. 1,199. It is offered in three colour options — Black, Coal Black, and Silver. It will go on sale via the company website, Amazon and Flipkart.

The Boult Drift Max features a 2.01-inch HD display with 240×260 pixel resolution and 350nits brightness. The wearable has a rectangular display, features a rotating crown for navigation, and offers more than 250 watch faces. It supports Bluetooth calling that lets wearers make calls and receive them directly on the watch through the built-in speaker and microphone. It also has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Also Read: Follow these tips to get maximum refund on flight and train ticket cancellations

The Boult Drift Max has over 120 sports modes including running, cycling, yoga basketball among others. It comes with a SpO2 (blood oxygen) monitoring sensor and a 24×7 heart rate monitoring sensor. The wearable tracks blood pressure, sleep and calories. It includes a dedicated menstrual health tracking feature. Additionally, the smartwatch provides alerts to keep hydrated and sedentary reminders.

The Boult Drift Max boasts IP68 water and dust resistance. It also integrates Google Assistant and Siri for hands-free control. The smartwatch includes notification management, weather updates, Find My Phone feature, and an inbuilt calculator. Users can also control the camera on the paired smartphone through the wearable.