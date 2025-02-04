India’s Third Aircraft Carrier to Succeed INS Vikramaditya

The Indian Navy’s aspiration to operate a three-carrier fleet is facing a reality check, as the transition is unlikely in the near future. Sources indicate that whenever the next aircraft carrier, Indigenous Aircraft Carrier-2 (IAC-2), is ready, it will serve as a replacement rather than an addition to the existing fleet. Given the timelines, IAC-2 is expected to become operational around the time INS Vikramaditya nears the end of its service life.

The Navy had previously outlined the need for two Indigenous Aircraft Carriers (IAC-2) to strengthen its operational capabilities. The formal approval for IAC-2, modeled after INS Vikrant, was granted in December 2022, with all necessary documentation completed. However, during Aero India 2023, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar clarified that the immediate plan was to place a repeat order for IAC-1 with enhanced features while conducting feasibility studies for larger carriers.

The decision to proceed with a second IAC-1 is driven by key factors such as construction time, cost considerations, and the progress of indigenous aviation technology. The Navy has stated that developing a new carrier with advanced capabilities would require significant upgrades to existing shipbuilding infrastructure. As a result, while the Navy remains committed to expanding its fleet, the induction of a third aircraft carrier may align more with replacing INS Vikramaditya rather than achieving a three-carrier force in the near future.