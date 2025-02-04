Opposition parties criticize AAP over desecration of Ambedkar Statue

Chandigarh: The Punjab government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are facing severe criticism over the desecration of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue. Earlier on January 26, a 33-foot-tall statue of Dr. Ambedkar in Amritsar, Punjab, was vandalized. An unidentified individual used a hammer to damage the statue. The statue was situated near a police station.

The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a scathing attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. BJP accused Arvind Kejriwal of disrespecting the Dalit community. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra called the act “heart-wrenching” and slammed the Punjab government for its inaction under Kejriwal’s leadership. He further accused Kejriwal of harboring an “anti-Dalit” stance, citing previous instances where he allegedly failed to uphold Dalit representation.

elhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, along with other party leaders, staged a protest near Kejriwal’s residence in New Delhi, demanding his resignation and a public apology.

Punjab Congress leaders, including MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and senior leader Raj Kumar Verka, visited the vandalized site and strongly condemned the act. They called for a thorough investigation and emphasized the need to uphold the ideals of justice and equality. Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken also slammed Kejriwal, accusing AAP of having links with Khalistani elements.