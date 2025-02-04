TN CM Stalin unveils climate policy for schools, ecology clubs

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a dedicated climate change policy for education and the establishment of ecology clubs in all schools across the state. Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Climate Summit 3.0, Stalin emphasized the need for widespread climate awareness, with the Education Department playing a key role in educating students about environmental issues. The new policy aims to instill a deeper understanding of climate change, while ecology clubs will serve as platforms for students to engage in environmental activities.

In addition to school initiatives, the government plans to train officials from various departments, particularly those handling agriculture and water resources, to better tackle climate-related challenges. Stalin highlighted the importance of educating people from all backgrounds about climate change, emphasizing that increased awareness would help society build resilience against natural disasters. He pointed out recent climate-related incidents, including floods in multiple countries, wildfires in Los Angeles, and landslides in Wayanad and Tiruvannamalai, stressing that climate change is a common factor behind these disasters.

The Tamil Nadu climate change mission document underscores the state’s vulnerability to natural hazards, which are becoming more frequent and severe. The government is focused on implementing sustainable, scalable, and affordable solutions to mitigate these risks and make the state more resilient. The initiative aims to transform Tamil Nadu into a greener and cleaner region, ensuring long-term environmental sustainability while addressing the growing threats posed by climate change.