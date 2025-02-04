US Deports Indian Migrants on Military Plane, First Since Trump’s Return

A U.S. military aircraft has departed carrying Indian migrants deemed illegal, a U.S. official told Reuters. The C-17 plane, which is part of ongoing deportation efforts, will take over 24 hours to reach India. This marks the first such deportation flight since Donald Trump’s return to office. Under the Trump administration, military resources, including aircraft and troops, have been used to enforce stricter immigration policies, particularly along the U.S.-Mexico border. Previous deportation flights have sent migrants to Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras, but India is now the farthest destination covered.

Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have both raised concerns about illegal immigration from India in discussions with Indian leaders. Rubio discussed the issue of “irregular immigration” with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who reaffirmed India’s opposition to illegal migration, stating that it brings additional risks and harms India’s reputation. Jaishankar also noted that India is open to accepting its citizens if verified as such.

Between October 2023 and September 2024, the U.S. deported over 1,100 Indian nationals, according to an HT report. Royce Murray, a senior official at the Department of Homeland Security, highlighted the growing trend of Indian deportations. India’s Ministry of External Affairs described these deportations as part of routine consular discussions with the U.S., emphasizing ongoing efforts to manage immigration policies and mobility between the two nations.