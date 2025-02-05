Karnataka may face heatwave conditions from February, warn experts

After enduring weeks of chilly weather, Karnataka is now experiencing a significant rise in temperatures, with many districts already reaching 30 degrees Celsius. The soaring heat has left people sweating and exhausted under the harsh sun. Meteorologists warn that February is showing early signs of an exceptionally hot summer, with predictions of heatwave conditions in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, Kalaburagi recorded the state’s highest temperature at 36.8 degrees Celsius, exceeding the normal by 3.6 degrees, while Bagalkot hit 34.8 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees above average. Several other districts are also experiencing temperature spikes of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, with the northern interior regions being the most affected. Experts caution that even a slight increase in temperatures will make conditions more unbearable, as summer intensifies.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is proactively training officials nationwide to prepare for potential heatwaves. While extreme heat is expected, meteorologists clarify that it does not necessarily indicate drought conditions. Instead, some areas may witness sudden rainfall triggered by rising temperatures, offering occasional relief from the scorching weather.