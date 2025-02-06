Know Places You Should Visit in Ayodhya

Ram Temple: This is the epicentre of Ayodhya. The place is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Sarju and Ram ki Paidi: One of the most historic rivers, the Sarayu is where Lord Ram and his family along with residents of Ayodhya bathed. It continues to flow in perpetuity. One can choose to go boating or take a holy dip or simply stand by its banks and pray to the river with earthen lamps and flowers. Right next to the river, is the Ram ki Paidi which had structured ghats and is a resplendent sight to behold in the evenings when the multi-coloured lights come up.

Hanuman Garhi: A must stop for travellers to the city, Hanuman Garhi is a 10th-century temple dedicated to Hanuman, who was a prime devotee and sevak of Lord Ram. The temple can be approached by a flight of 76 stairs. The deity is a saffron coloured idol lodged in a temple surrounded by a square courtyard. Several shops selling religious and other trinkets and sweetmeats line up the street to Hanuman Garhi. The temple is considered Siddha and holds significant religious value especially as Hanuman is believed to be staying there still guarding Ayodhya.