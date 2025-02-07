These roads in UAE will be closed beginning today

Abu Dhabi: AD Mobility in Abu Dhabi have announced rolling road closures from Friday, February 7 to Sunday, February 9. The road closure was announced for the UAE Tour Women cycling race.

On Friday, Febuary 7, there will be rolling closures in the Madinat Zayed-Al Dhafra Region from 1.25pm to 4.pm. Rolling closures will be in effect in Al Ain from 11.50am to 4.45pm on Saturday, February 8. On Sunday, February 9, the final day of the women’s tour, rolling road closures will take place in Abu Dhabi, the capital from 1.pm to 5pm.

The first stage of this year’s edition of the tour took place in Dubai on Thursday, February 6. Friday, the second stage of the tour, is named Year of Community and consists of 111km. On Saturday, competitors will traverse a distance of 152km in the third stage which has been named Aldar. Sunday, the final day of the tour, will see participants starting at Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Academy and finishing at Abu Dhabi Breakwater. They will traverse a distance of 128km in the last stage.