Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode Metro to begin in 2025-26; Shipyard, rail projects on track

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, while presenting the final full budget of the second Pinarayi government, reaffirmed Kerala’s commitment to developing high-speed rail corridors. He also announced plans to seek central assistance for establishing a shipyard in southern Kerala. The Thiruvananthapuram Metro project is set for implementation, while Kochi Metro operations will be expanded further to enhance urban mobility.

The budget outlined major infrastructure initiatives, including metropolitan development plans for Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram. Construction of the Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode Metro Rail projects will commence in 2025-26, alongside the completion of 150 bridges across the state. A total of Rs 3,061 crore has been allocated for roads and bridges, Rs 1,160 crore for the Life Mission housing project, and Rs 50 crore for boosting health tourism.

Balagopal highlighted that Kerala has successfully navigated its financial challenges and is now poised for rapid economic growth. The budget also emphasizes the development of Vizhinjam, with provisions to support its expansion. Additionally, an IT park will be set up in Kollam, ensuring land availability for investors, further strengthening the state’s industrial landscape.