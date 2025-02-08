Traffic police issue advisory for counting day—routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the assembly election vote counting on Saturday, implementing temporary traffic restrictions to facilitate the smooth movement of official vehicles. Dr. Sahib Singh Verma Marg will be affected by these restrictions, which will come into effect from 4 a.m., ahead of the counting process that begins at 8 a.m. The advisory comes as political tensions rise, with the BJP aiming to reclaim power in the National Capital after over two decades, while the AAP seeks a third consecutive term. Exit polls released earlier in the week have indicated a possible edge for the BJP, though AAP leaders remain confident in defying past trends.

To avoid congestion, commuters are advised to steer clear of certain roads. Specifically, movement between Kanjhawala Chowk and Ghewra Mor (on Rohtak Road) and vice versa will be restricted. Authorities have provided alternative routes to ensure smoother traffic flow, including using the main Rohtak Road and Rani Khera Road for quicker access. Travelers are urged to plan their routes accordingly and follow police instructions to minimize disruptions.

For a hassle-free commute, residents are encouraged to allow extra travel time and, where possible, opt for public transport to ease congestion. Adhering to traffic regulations and officials’ guidance will help ensure smoother road conditions during this crucial day. Those with urgent travel plans should remain updated on any additional advisories and be prepared for potential delays.