WhatsApp to introduce bill payment feature: Details

Mumbai: World’s world’s largest instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, is planning to introduce bill payment feature. With this new feature, users will be able to pay bills and recharge services directly through WhatsApp. This move aims to eliminate the hassle of switching between different apps for payments, making WhatsApp an all-in-one utility platform.

According to reports, WhatsApp is currently testing this new bill payment feature. Once rolled out, users will be able to:

Pay electricity bills

Pay water bills

Recharge mobile phones

Pay house rent or flat rent

The bill payment feature has been spotted in WhatsApp’s Android Beta version 2.25.3.15. Since it is still in the testing phase, it may take some time before being officially rolled out to all users.

WhatsApp introduced UPI-based payments in India in 2020, allowing users to send and receive money instantly. Initially, the feature had a user limit imposed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). However, NPCI recently removed this limit, allowing WhatsApp to expand its payment services to a larger audience.