Delhi’s new CM likely to take oath after PM Modi’s US return

After securing a decisive victory in the Delhi assembly elections, the BJP is now focused on selecting the next chief minister. The party ended its 27-year wait to return to power, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a landslide. BJP won 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP managed only 22, marking a major setback for the party. Key AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, lost their seats. BJP leaders have indicated that the new government is likely to be formed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from his visit to the United States on February 12-13, where he will meet President Donald Trump in their first meeting since Trump took office.

Discussions over the selection of Delhi’s next CM are already underway. BJP national president J.P. Nadda reportedly met Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday to deliberate on potential candidates for the top post. BJP’s Delhi unit president, Virendra Sachdeva, stated that the party’s central leadership would make the final decision. Given the significance of this appointment, the party is carefully evaluating its options before announcing a name.

Among the frontrunners for the CM position is BJP’s Parvesh Verma, who gained prominence by defeating Arvind Kejriwal and is being hailed as a “giant killer.” Verma, the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, has emerged as a strong contender. Other names under consideration include senior BJP leaders Vijender Gupta, Harish Khurana, Satish Upadhyay, Jitendra Mahajan, and Ashish Sood, all of whom hold significant influence within the party. The final decision is expected soon after PM Modi’s return.