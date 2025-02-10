Yogi Government cracks down on 14 X accounts for Mahakumbh misinformation

The Yogi government has intensified its crackdown on misinformation related to Mahakumbh 2025, identifying and taking action against 14 X accounts spreading false narratives. Under the directives of Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar, social media platforms are being closely monitored to prevent the spread of misleading content, with legal measures initiated against offenders.

During surveillance, authorities discovered that an old video from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, was falsely linked to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, with misleading claims that Uttar Pradesh police were assaulting devotees searching for missing relatives. Fact-checking confirmed the video was from a lathi-charge conducted by Jharkhand police on January 1, 2025. The Kumbh Mela Police also officially refuted these claims. Viewing this as a deliberate attempt to defame the state government and incite public unrest, officials have registered an FIR at Kotwali Kumbh Mela and begun legal proceedings against 14 identified accounts.

The administration has issued a stern warning against the spread of false information regarding Mahakumbh 2025. Efforts to track down and take strict action against those responsible for misinformation will continue. Uttar Pradesh Police remains committed to ensuring a well-organized and peaceful Mahakumbh and urges the public to rely only on verified sources for accurate information.