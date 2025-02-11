India launch date of Vivo V50 revealed

Mumbai: Vivo has revealed the India launch date of its V50. Vivo recently revealed that the Vivo V50 will be launched on February 17, 2025.

The Vivo India website has revealed several specifications and features of the upcoming Vivo V50. Vivo highlighted that the V50 will come with “Refined master-level imaging.” The smartphone consists of a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera and a 50MP wide-angle ultrawide camera. The smartphone will also provide features such as ZEISS Portrait and ZEISS Bokeh with different styles such as Landscape, street photography, and others. The smartphone also features a 50 MP ZEISS selfie camera.

Vivo also includes features which are customised for weddings such as Color-Adaptive Border and Wedding Portrait Studio. The Vivo V50 also features an Aura light to enhance night portraits and AI 3D Studio Lighting 2.0.

The Vivo V50 is coming with several AI-powered features such as Circle to Search, Transcript Assist, Live Call Translation and Google Gemini for easy access to the AI chatbot.

Vivo has also confirmed that the V50 will come with long durability claims with Diamond Shield glass protection and it has also received IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.