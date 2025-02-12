Know how to book confirmed lower berth in trains

New Delhi: Indian Railways give special preference to senior citizens. The train ticket reservation rules have been implemented for the comfort of the senior citizens. These rules are specifically for men above 60 years and women above 45 years traveling alone or with one companion.

Steps to get a lower berth as a senior citizen:

1. Use senior citizen quota while booking

Senior citizens should select the IRCTC Senior Citizen Quota of ticket booking at IRCTC or while booking any other online ticket. This way, there is a great chance of getting a lower berth.

2. Booking tickets separately in group travel

If travelling with family, it is best to book the senior citizen’s ticket separately and not in a group. That way, one has a greater chance of getting a lower berth under the Lower Berth Quota. Booking as part of a group severely reduces the possibility of getting a lower berth.

3. Age should be input correctly

While booking tickets, make sure that the age is entered correctly. A mistake here will ensure the loss of benefits from the senior citizen quota and chances to get a lower berth will reduce.

4. Booking tickets in advance

Even getting a seat is a challenge during festival seasons. For tickets to be confirmed with a lower berth, try booking them 15 days in advance once the reservation opens. There are more seats in sleeper class compared to AC coaches and hence easier to have a confirmed lower berth for sleeper class.

Indian Railways offers several benefits to senior citizens, such as reduced ticket prices and reservation preference. If a middle berth is assigned, senior citizens can ask the Ticket Examiner (TTE) to shift them to a lower berth if available. TTEs usually oblige such requests by re-allocating seats.

Indian Railways also offers wheelchair assistance, ramps, and special counters at railway stations to make travel easy for senior citizens.